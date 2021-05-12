Local animation studio Patch Animations LLC, out of Ebensburg, is within $4,000 of $54,000 goal to fund its first short film, “Stached,” and has roughly two days until the end of its Kickstarter campaign.
The company was founded by David Romani II, Kelly Farmer and Sofia Soldevila last year with the concept of “a remote, full-service animation studio.”
“Animation has a unique ability to make the unapproachable approachable, igniting our desire to connect and understand,” Farmer said in a release.
The team’s first short film is about a hermit crab and an old man whose lives collide while navigating their own issues.
To bring life to their vision, the studio used the open-source live-rendering video game software Unreal Engine.
“This innovative use of gaming software for a short film results in greater efficiency, cost-savings and more pipeline flexibility,” Romani said in the release.
“We want to push the boundaries to see just how far we can go – from both a technical and creative standpoint.”
“Stached” will be the first 3-D animated film with 2-D textural overlay to be completed using this software.
Additionally, part of the proceeds from the short film will benefit the nonprofit griefHaven.
Once the funding is in place, the Patch team will produce and launch their film next year.
To watch a preview for “Stached” or donate to the studio’s fund, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/patchanimation/stached-animated-short-film.
