LIVING REALITIES | 'We simply don’t see them': Region's homeless people often go unnoticed, advocate says

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A sign with a motivational quote hangs on a first-floor wall inside the Martha & Mary House. It reads: “I’m not telling you it is going to be easy. I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.”
The message succinctly explains the approach used by the staff to help homeless people in Cambria County.
Compassion is shown. Assistance is given. But individual efforts and self-reliance are required.
“We put a lot of the responsibility on the resident,” said Jesse Trentini, director of the house. “We’re drawing you the roadmap. You’re driving the car.”
There are some mandatory guidelines – be referred for residency, pass a background check, keep appointments, wake up by 8:30 a.m., be in by 10 p.m., lights out at 11 p.m.
The mission is to teach members of the region’s largely unnoticed homeless population the skills they will need in order to get and keep jobs and find housing on the outside. Flexibility exists, though, as staff tries to meet “everyone where they’re at,” Trentini said.
“We build a mold to go around them,” he said.
Residents can stay for 30 days at the 16-bed facility in Dale Borough, with brief extensions possible if necessary and with an acceptable reason.
From Jan. 1 through Nov. 8, Martha & Mary House assisted 40 households – single persons or families – providing 855 nights of shelter. In the past, the number has gone as high as 3,000 nights at the site that opened in March 2015, according to Trentini.
Not all finish the program, with lack of compliance being a big barrier.
“There are so many people that end up taking a step forward and then falling 20 steps back because they don’t want to maintain compliance,” Trentini said. “We’ve had people who have had nowhere to go, and they move in here, and they find out, ‘I have to wash my own dishes. I’ve got to clean up after myself. I have to listen to you. Oh, no. I’m done. I’d rather live on a park bench.’ We see that a lot.”
‘Shell that I was in’
Shayne, a man in his 20s, is a recent success story of the program. For years, he moved between foster homes, lived on the streets and in blighted structures, and stayed with friends.
“It’s not pleasant, I’ll tell you that,” he said.
Shayne said he never turned to drugs or alcohol, a problem that often affects homeless people, because his mother and sister overdosed.
“It’s not something I’m going to go near,” Shayne said.
But he admitted to occasional crimes of survival.
“Sometimes, I’m not going to lie, I had to steal some stuff – like, to eat,” Shayne said. “I would just go into grocery stores and breach security or something and just take something that no one’s going to notice until it’s too late, and then I would just eat that, and then I just wouldn’t eat for the rest of the day.”
In his final stop before entering Martha & Mary House, a friend he was living with developed health issues and suggested he go to the shelter.
At the house, Shayne had “a good experience” – during which he got a Social Security card, learned how to apply for jobs, found housing and became better at talking with people.
“They kind of taught me to do better with communication skills – at least Jesse did, anyway,” Shayne said. “It’s always something I’ve struggled with. I’m not good when it comes to talking to people. He kind of helped me get out of, like, the whole little shell that I was in.”
Shayne now resides in Johnstown and works in a service industry.
“I’m proud of the accomplishment. … I guess I just have, like, a great deal of a sense of pride, I guess,” Shayne said. “I know that I’m slowly starting to get on my feet, even more now than where I was, say, a year ago.”
To protect his privacy, The Tribune-Democrat opted not to identify Shayne beyond his first name.
‘Our brother’s keeper’
Until Shayne walked into the Martha & Mary House, he was among the area’s unidentified homeless.
“Our homelessness here in Johnstown is not based on the basic definition that you may think – somebody on the street corner with a knapsack over their shoulder or riding the train or something,” Trentini said. “These are individuals who have proximal needs, meaning that they have other situations in their lives that are causing their housing to destabilize.”
Much of the county’s homeless population “couchsurfs” – staying with family and friends, with no permanent residence of their own – as opposed to living on streets or under bridges. Therefore, getting accurate head counts or even good estimates is difficult.
“We simply don’t see them,” Trentini said, “but it doesn’t mean that there isn’t a huge population of them out there.”
Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King – who, as pastor of Christ Centered Community Church in Kernville, provides comfort to many homeless people – said the goal is to address the issue before people sleeping in public becomes common.
“The whole point is, we don’t want it to get there,” King said. “We don’t want it to get to that point. We know we have an issue. Let’s nip it in the bud before this becomes a reality for us. This is an issue with humanity, and we need to do our best to be our brother’s keeper.”
King said there needs to be plenty of social services to assist the homeless in various ways, including providing education about the basics of life, such as setting a budget and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“We take (such activities) for granted, but they are real issues when it comes to moving a person from where they are to living a productive life,” King said. “You want to help to bring them out of the poverty mindset because that’s what it is – it’s a mindset that keeps them impoverished.
“We have to have the educational components in there, which is what your wraparound services would help to do – to be able to move them to a place where they can now live on their own and become effective citizens, because that’s what we want. We want them to be effective citizens at the end of the day, not only for themselves and for their family, but to be able to contribute to the livelihood of the area in which they live in.”
Counseling is also important, since almost everybody who comes to Martha & Mary House has issues with either substance abuse or mental health, which requires “a lot more coordination outside of Johnstown with state-level authorities and protective services and trying to figure out how we’re going to get these individuals served,” Trentini said.
Those issues permeate much of the homeless population elsewhere, too.
“A lot of that comes from drugs and alcohol, anxiety, depression,” said Marty Kuhar, former operations officer for Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania’s Johnstown office, which assists homeless vets or those in danger of losing their places of residence. “It’s almost like a merry-go-round they can’t get off.
“They’re in and out of, in some cases, rehabs. They’ve been incarcerated. Or, if they have been married, there’s certainly divorces. The sad thing, we know the figures of either 21 or 22 suicides a day (for veterans) across the country. I think all this with homelessness is all intertwined. It really is intertwined. It’s not one thing. There’s never one thing.”
‘Ship their people here’
There is an issue with transients wherever homelessness exists. It is a “serious, serious problem” in Johnstown, according to Trentini.
He estimates that almost half of the requests for shelter come from people outside of the region, including a “huge chunk” who are not even physically nearby when they make contact.
“We’ll get calls from people in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Baltimore, New York, and they’ll say, ‘Things aren’t working out here. I’m coming there. I’m at the bus station, getting on the bus. Can I reserve a room at the homeless shelter?’ ” Trentini said.
From Trentini’s perspective, those cities and counties need to take responsibility for their own homeless citizens. And, if social workers know somebody who wants to move to Johnstown, they need to ask about their plans, including why they want to relocate, where they expect to live and how they can support themselves.
“Workers in the state of Pennsylvania aren’t asking these questions,” Trentini said. “These people are coming to their door and they’re saying, ‘I’m struggling in your community. I’m just going to go to Johnstown.’ and they’re saying, ‘Here’s a bus ticket. See you. Go.’ and then it falls on us. Then it causes (stress) within our local sector.”
To prevent a migration of homeless people from outside the area to the shelter, an applicant must be a verified resident of Cambria County for at least 90 days to be accepted.
“If we’re going to preserve our resources, and we’re going to preserve what we as Johnstown have and revitalize Johnstown and Cambria County, we don’t have the time to be worrying about this other stuff,” Trentini said. “We have to start bringing it back on these other communities and holding them accountable for it.
“Until we do, they’re going to walk on us. They’re going to continue to ship their people here. It’s going to continue to happen, and it’s going to continue to overtax our social resources to the point where we can’t meet our locals’ needs anymore.”
For now, Martha & Mary House is the only local facility for homeless people. However, talks are underway between some city officials and nonprofits about the possibility of establishing a shelter in Johnstown.
“We’re going to be a player in that solution, with the city providing money to either acquire a building or build a building to be supportive of the shelter using HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) funding,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “We’re going to move forward on that here over the next month or two.”
Dubnansky and King mentioned the possible new homeless shelter during City Council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. King called the plan “a work in progress” that is “a lot closer than it ever was.”
The Women’s Help Center, a domestic violence agency, has been involved in the process.
“They have stepped up to the plate,” King said. “They are going to assist us in that area. I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s not set in stone. But they have been having meetings with John and myself for the past couple of months.”