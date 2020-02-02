The following is a list of events related to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games that will be held Feb. 9 through 11 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort:
Feb. 9
• Opening ceremonies, 7:30 p.m., Festival Plaza.
Feb. 10
• Cross-country competition begins, 9 a.m., golf course or Tahoe Lodge.
• Snowshoe competition begins, 9 a.m., driving range.
• Alpine and snowboard Giant Slalom preliminaries, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Alpine entry level preliminaries, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
• Snowshoe finals (4x100M relay, 200M, 800M), 1:30 to 3 p.m., driving range.
• Cross-country finals 2.5K, 1:30 to 3 p.m., golf course or Tahoe Lodge.
• Alpine and snowshoe Giant Slalom finals, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
• Victory Dance, 7 p.m., Exhibit Hall.
Feb. 11
• Cross-country competition begins, 9 a.m., golf course or Tahoe Lodge.
• Snowshoe competition begins, 9 a.m., driving range.
• Alpine and snowboard Super G finals, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
• Alpine and snowboard entry level finals, 10 to 11 a.m.
• Snowshoe awards and closing ceremonies, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., golf course club house.
• Cross-country awards and closing ceremonies, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., golf course club house or Tahoe Lodge.
• Alpine and snowboard Slalom finals, 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Alpine and snowboard entry level awards, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Grand Ballroom.
• Alpine and snowboard novice awards, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom.
• Alpine and snowboard advanced awards, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Grand Ballroom.
• Alpine and snowboard intermediate awards and closing ceremonies, 2 to 3 p.m., Grand Ballroom.
