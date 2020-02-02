Special Olympics winter games

Matt Dun, of Allegheny County, competes in the slalom finals at Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

 By Todd Berkey
The following is a list of events related to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games that will be held Feb. 9 through 11 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort:

Feb. 9

• Opening ceremonies, 7:30 p.m., Festival Plaza.

Feb. 10

• Cross-country competition begins, 9 a.m., golf course or Tahoe Lodge.

• Snowshoe competition begins, 9 a.m., driving range.

• Alpine and snowboard Giant Slalom preliminaries, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Alpine entry level preliminaries, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Snowshoe finals (4x100M relay, 200M, 800M), 1:30 to 3 p.m., driving range.

• Cross-country finals 2.5K, 1:30 to 3 p.m., golf course or Tahoe Lodge.

• Alpine and snowshoe Giant Slalom finals, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

• Victory Dance, 7 p.m., Exhibit Hall.

Feb. 11

• Cross-country competition begins, 9 a.m., golf course or Tahoe Lodge.

• Snowshoe competition begins, 9 a.m., driving range.

• Alpine and snowboard Super G finals, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

• Alpine and snowboard entry level finals, 10 to 11 a.m.

• Snowshoe awards and closing ceremonies, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., golf course club house.

• Cross-country awards and closing ceremonies, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., golf course club house or Tahoe Lodge.

• Alpine and snowboard Slalom finals, 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Alpine and snowboard entry level awards, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Grand Ballroom.

• Alpine and snowboard novice awards, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom.

• Alpine and snowboard advanced awards, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Grand Ballroom.

• Alpine and snowboard intermediate awards and closing ceremonies, 2 to 3 p.m., Grand Ballroom.

