LILLY, Pa. – Lilly native John Inman has penned a new Christmas novella he says is reminiscent of Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol.”
“Miracle of Melody Malone: An American Christmas Carol,” a tale of a broken man seeking redemption in early 1960s Pennsylvania, is now available.
After a tragic accident, the main character, Jim “Cannonball” Edwards, meets a young girl suffering from muscular dystrophy who inspires him to reevaluate his life.
Inman describes the story as a moving and uplifting read that “exposes the danger of greed while promoting forgiveness and encouraging readers to explore their spirituality.”
He was inspired to pen the book after working with a script editor and writer who lives in Altoona.
Familiar places in the story include St. Brigid’s Church and cemetery in Lilly, the Assisi Gardens and the Fatima Shrine in Loretto, as well as other notable spots in Ebensburg and Johnstown.
The book was published by Palmetto Publishing and is available on Amazon and barnesandnoble.com.
