LIGONIER, Pa. – The Ligonier Valley YMCA is set to receive $1.5 million from the state redevelopment assistance capital program for ongoing renovations and expansion.
As the largest child care facility in the area, a large portion of the funding will go to renovate classrooms, establish dedicated staff training areas and implement security upgrades.
A new sprinkler system, HVAC improvements, window replacements and men’s locker room relocation are also scheduled to be done, as well as installation of a new kitchen.
