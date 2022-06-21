LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley Historical Society and the Lincoln Highway Experience will host the 16th annual Ligonier Valley Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and it will feature tours of five privately owned Ligonier Valley homes.

Check-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under Janney Montgomery Scott’s portico across from Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier.

Home tour booklets with locations and descriptions will be provided at check-in.

Tickets are $45 per person.

Information: 724-238-6818 or 724-879-4241.

 

