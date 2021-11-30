JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jewish families will add a fourth candle to their home menorahs at sundown Wednesday as the Festival of Lights celebrates God’s triumph over darkness.
Commonly known as Hanukkah, the festival celebrates the Jewish people’s defeat of the oppressive rule of the Seleucid Empire, which would not allow the Jews to practice their religion.
Rabbi Irv Brandwein, of Beth Sholom Congregation in Westmont, said the heavenly light represented by Hanukkah candles is more vital than ever.
“We need the grace of God to bring the light from above and from within,” Brandwein said.
“More than ever, we need to pray for the light to dispel the gloom and darkness that has grown all around.”
The eight-day Hanukkah celebration centers around the menorah, a candelabra with nine candles. One candle is lit each evening using the center candle, or shamash.
This year, Hanukkah began at sunset Sunday and continues through Monday evening.
After Jewish guerilla fighters, led by Judah the Maccabee, rose up successfully against Seleucid rulers in the second century BC, it was time to reclaim and rededicate the temple.
When they were rededicating the temple, the tradition says, they had only one container of sacrificial oil – called a cruse – which would normally fuel the temple’s oil-fueled candelabra for about a day. It took several days to produce more oil.
Leaders were torn. Relighting the candle would provide a strong emotional lift for the people, but there was fear the “eternal flame” might sputter and go out.
The candelabra was lit and miraculously burned for eight days and nights until the new oil was prepared, according to the story.
Hanukkah is a relatively minor holiday in the Jewish year, with celebrations mainly confined to family homes, Brandwein said. It comes when there are fewer and fewer hours of daylight.
Families light the candles each evening with prayers to overcome the darkness.
The home observance includes songs, children’s games and traditional fried foods.
