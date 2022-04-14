BEDFORD, Pa. – LIFeSTYLE Italian restaurant will host traditional Deruta painting classes in four available sessions from 2 to 7 p.m. April 28-May 1 at Pigeon Hill Studios, 115 S. Juliana St., Bedford.
The class will be instructed by Claudia Rigibini from Deruta, Italy, who will present the Deruta technique from the Geribi Deruta family. The Deruta style was developed in the 1200s, and is a famous technique of the Umbria region of Italy.
Cost is $150 per person for each five-hour class and includes materials and a ceramic plate.
Reservations are required by calling 814-623-2703.
