JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Cambria County for a four-part series on a variety of gardening topics.
The presentations will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays in the community room.
The Thursday program will feature Mary Ann Efron, who will discuss seed starting techniques, including using seed mats, grow lights, air circulation and winter sowing for seeds needing cold stratification.
Additional programs include growing and storing dahlias with Ali Single on April 28; the benefits of native plants with Jessica Crum-Lasko on May 5; and leaning about a butterfly garden with Barbara Rosenberg on May 19.
No preregistration is required.
Information: 814-536-5131.
