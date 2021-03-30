Beginning Monday, the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will extend library hours for in-person service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays.
Operating hours will remain 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visitors to the library must use the front entrance on Main Street and are required to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing.
Curbside pick up is available form 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Patrons can utilize curbside service by requesting items at cclsys.org or 814-536-5131.
