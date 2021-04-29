Beginning Tuesday, the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will extend library hours for in-person services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Visitors to the library must use the front entrance on Main Street and are required to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing.
Curbside pick up is available from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Patrons can utilize curbside service by requesting items at cclsys.org or 814-536-5131.
PA CareerLink, which has its office on the first floor of the library, will be open for in-person services from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
