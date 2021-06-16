Make this summer an adventure in reading.
Cambria County Library is set to launch its five-week SummerQuest reading program “Tales & Tails” on Monday, and it’s offering virtual and in- person animal-themed activities for children, teens and adults that encourage summer reading and learning.
“The intent of the summer programming is to help prevent the summer slide,” said Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System. “When kids are out of school over the summer, there’s a significant loss of learning, and when they start back up in the fall, they’re almost starting from a deficit because they haven’t kept their minds engaged, so this is to keep kids mentally active throughout the summer.
“This started originally as a program primarily for children, but now we have all ages involved, and adults can get get a lot of benefit from participating.”
SummerQuest themes for each of the weeks include “Amazing Creatures,” “Bookish Beasts,” “No Place Like Home,” “Read, Connect, Protect” and “Wild Side.”
“We’re using these themes to help guide our programming and give our programming folks inspiration for what types of activities and challenges will be included that week,” Flynn said.
Along with reading activities, there will be in-person live animal visits, animal-themed yoga classes for youngsters and teens, a library scavenger hunt for all ages and dozens of other offerings of art, movies and stories.
The virtual content includes stories and programs for children on the library’s YouTube channel and a trivia night for adults with a “Wizard of Oz” theme.
By completing various reading and activity challenges, participants will earn badges and the chance to win prizes.
“The whole program is intended to be an experience,” Flynn said. “Reading a book and logging the time you spent reading is a piece of it, but the experiences that our participants have is a lot more than that.”
Activities will run through July 27, when an end celebration will take place at the library.
Leah Johncola, the library’s youth service coordinator, said that, for the children’s department, SummerQuest is the most popular event of the year.
“We typically get 200-plus kids signed up, and we’re on target for that this summer, and with the added teen and adult programming, we reach close to 300 people combined,” she said.
“Especially after such an unique school year, we want to encourage kids to continue to read over the summer, and we want to be the place where they can come and have fun.”
A complete schedule of events is available at cclsys.org/cambria and on the library’s Facebook page.
SummerQuest registration will run through Saturday and can be done online at cclsys.beanstack.org or by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker app.
Participants can stop in the library to pick up a kickoff goodie bag while supplies last.
In addition, everyone who signs up will be entered into a drawing for a four-pack of tickets to a Johnstown Mill Rats game. One winner will be chosen from each age category.
For more information, call 814-536-5131.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
