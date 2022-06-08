JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Library’s SummerQuest kicks off on Monday, beginning a week’s worth of activities that start the two-month program.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and includes five weeks of reading challenges, programs and special events.
Children can register at cclsys.beanstack.org, through the Beanstack Tracker app or at the library on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
Participants can earn badges by getting involved, making them eligible to win prizes in each age category, such as a Nintendo Switch, hoverboard or 3-D aquarium puzzle.
Tuesday, children and their families can virtually visit the National Aquarium in Baltimore, with crafts and activities set up, as well as refreshments.
On Thursday, the goats of Trinity Farms Center will be on the library lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Then, on June 18, the family movie matinee will be “Luca,” shown on the second floor of the library. Free popcorn will be provided.
SummerQuest programming continues through the rest of the month and July.
Children can attend weekly classes, clubs, movies and the Summer Youth Cafe.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.cclsys.org or the library’s Facebook page.
