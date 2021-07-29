JOHNSTOWN – Leonardo DRS Laurel Technologies has gained a contract modification of about $29 million to keep cruising along with work for U.S. Navy surface ships.
Mark Mostoller, vice president for the Leonardo DRS facility in Johnstown, said that the contract was awarded last year and that the modification ensures it will continue through at least 2022.
“The hardware we build are display consoles that a Navy operator would be sitting in front of, and they might display maps and radar that sailors are using for their job in combat situations,” he said.
He said the Johnstown site at 246 Airport Road has a total of about 350 employees, and 50 of them are working under the contract that received the modification.
“This keeps current production going through July of 2022,” Mostoller said, “and there are additional options to be exercised in follow-on years.”
Aside from the surface ship contract, DRS has similar contracts with the Navy for subsurface vessels and watch systems.
“With follow-on orders for contracts like this, the Navy has an option to award us or not, but we performed in the past and, in particular, in the past year on this contract, which made it easy for them to award this option,” he said. “I’m proud of the team we have here in Johnstown with Leonardo DRS. The hard work of everybody involved on this contract has led to this additional work for us.”
DRS’ work has been primarily focused on the Navy for the past 26 years as the company grew from a small subcontractor to a prime contractor, Mostoller said.
“We’ve proven ourselves as a hardware manufacturer, and we have competitive rates here,” he said. “We are a relatively low-cost defense manufacturer here in Johnstown. We’ve got a really strong, dedicated workforce and a lot of experience in this work that’s helped us make that leap from a subcontractor to a prime contractor in 2013.”
Other contractors also get awards
A couple other defense contractors in the region also received contract awards in the past week, Targeted News Service reports showed.
Wheeler Brothers in Somerset County won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for valves.
Concurrent Technologies Corp. won a U.S. Air Force contract award from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio for nearly $5.5 million to supply reliable power for critical infrastructure.
Officials of those companies had no immediate comment on those contracts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.