JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Area Heritage Association's campaign to raise money to repair an exterior ramp at the Heritage Discovery Center has received a financial boost.
On Friday, JAHA announced that Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness Endowment donated a $20,000 gift toward the replacement of the concrete floor to the ramp outside the Cambria City facility.
“On behalf of Walnut Management Corp. and Lee Initiatives, we feel that we all must work together to aid these community projects,” said Jodi R. Clark, CEO of Walnut Management Corp. and Lee Initiatives. “Alone we can do so little, but collectively we can accomplish so much more.”
The ramp was formerly a pedestrian bridge over the Pennsylvania Railroad in Woodvale, and was eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places before it was scrapped.
JAHA was able to salvage it for use as the ramp for the Heritage Discovery Center, which first opened in 2001.
The project includes replacing the concrete floor to the ramp, as well as repainting it. Concrete steps to the building, which are fully functional but stained by rust, also will be replaced.
The project will cost around $35,650.
Since a fundraising effort launched on the GoFundMe platform on Aug. 6, 2021, $7,995 has been raised.
With the new donation, JAHA now has $27,995, and is renewing efforts to raise the remainder.
Richard Burkert, president and CEO of JAHA, said people using wheelchairs and parents with strollers can still access the building using a ground-level entrance into the Iron & Steel Gallery, but the ramp is important for the building’s accessibility.
“Accessibility is important to meet our mission, and it’s a requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” he said. “We are grateful to Lee Initiatives, which made critical donations to our campaign to repair the elevator at the Heritage Discovery Center, and now to repair the ramp.”
Those wanting to contribute can find the campaign on JAHA’s website at www.jaha.org, or through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/ramping-up-at-jaha.
Checks designated “Ramp Fund” can be mailed to JAHA, P.O. Box 1889, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
