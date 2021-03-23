Lee Initiatives has announced that area students can now apply for up to 25 $2,000 scholarships as part of the Emily Lee Healthcare Scholarship Program.
Graduating high school seniors and currently enrolled post-secondary students are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be pursuing a healthcare-related major.
Past scholarship recipients have included those studying to become nurses, occupational and physical therapists, certified nursing assistants, radiology technicians, physician assistants and speech therapists.
Selection of grant recipients is based on academic excellence, financial need and volunteer involvement in the community.
Applications can be downloaded from the Lee Initiatives website, www.leeinitiatives.com.
Completed applications must be received or postmarked no later than May 7.
The scholarship program was created in the 1980s by the Lee Hospital Auxiliary.
Now sponsored by Lee Initiatives, the program is named for Emily Lee, the widow of 19th-century Johnstown doctor John Lee, who bequeathed money from her estate toward the founding of a homeopathic hospital in her husband’s name.
Since its inception, the program has awarded over $250,000. Support for the scholarships comes from Lee Initiatives fundraising activities.
Information: Call Cindy Ocipa at 814-533-0751, ext. 221.
