Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High 52F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.