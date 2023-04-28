JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown officially exited Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities on Friday.
Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Rick Siger, the Department of Community and Economic Development’s acting secretary, attended a ceremony to mark the occasion at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Johnstown entered Act 47 on Aug. 21, 1992.
The city became the 21st municipality to leave the program that started in 1987.
