The Learning Lamp is the recipient of a more than $230,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant, U.S. Rep. Glenn "G.T." Thompson announced Tuesday.
The funding will support the organization's Workforce Through Apprenticeships in Early Learning program.
Because of the financial boost, 10 apprenticeships across eight communities and 15 new jobs will be created, CEO Leah Spangler said in a release.
"The Learning Lamp is deeply appreciative of the ARC's willingness to invest in the early childhood workforce," Spangler said. "Child-care workers are critical support for businesses and our economy. When child-care workers have the opportunity to learn and grow, they are better able to educate our children and provide quality, reliable care so that parents can go to work and stay on the job. We are also thankful for Congressman Glenn Thompson and his staff for assisting us in securing this critical funding."
Thompson noted in a statement the importance of "skills-based education" and how the grant will provide apprentices with the opportunity to earn a Child Development Associate credential.
"By investing in workforce development programs, we can provide learners of all ages the opportunity to continue their education," he said.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments that focus on more than 400 counties across the region.
