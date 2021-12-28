JENNERSTOWN – The clock is ticking for The Learning Lamp officials to find a new facility to serve the Jennerstown and Boswell areas, but seven months of searching has been fruitless.
“We’ve had some leads here and there, but unfortunately they’ve fallen through,” said Erica Ponczek, organization director of child development and early learning.
For the past decade, the education center has been in the rear of Boswell Pharmacy Services’ 131 Schoolhouse Road location. Now, the business needs that space because it’s expanding.
Those at The Learning Lamp completely understand.
“It’s not a situation where anyone is disgruntled,” The Learning Lamp Director of Community Outreach Lisa Stofko said.
Officials with The Learning Lamp were given a one-year notice of the need to move and immediately began the search to relocate.
They’ve seen about a dozen facilities, but none have worked out.
With just five months left to find a solution – they have to be out by June – the pressure is on.
That’s why they’re now turning to residents for help.
“We just need the community’s help to identify a suitable space,” Stofko said.
She noted that someone has to know of a good location – 3,000 to 4,000 square feet, preferably on the first floor, with parking for drop-off.
They also need an outdoor play area and enough space to separate the children into different rooms by age.
Ponczek and Stofko said the building doesn’t have to be perfect and the agency is OK with renovating.
Those steps take time, though, and they want to get started as soon as possible, given the looming deadline.
“Right now, what we need most is help from community members to identify a new space for child care in the Jennerstown or Boswell area,” The Learning Lamp President and CEO Leah Spangler said.
Moving is also not an option.
Because the organization has served the two communities for so long, they don’t want to up and leave.
“We’re there to meet their needs,” Stofko said.
Additionally, officials know how difficult child care spots are to come by and don’t want to leave families in a lurch.
“If there’s anytime not to decrease child care slots, it’s now,” Stofko said.
She added that families heavily depend on facilities such as The Learning Lamp to allow them to maintain jobs and give their children a jump-start to life.
“Child care is a critical support for working families,” Spangler said. “We are leaving no stone unturned in our search for a new facility for the children and families we serve in Jennerstown and Boswell.”
At this time, the location on Schoolhouse Road serves about 34 children, but has the capacity for about 66.
The agency isn’t full because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages.
Nearly all other Learning Lamp facilities in the region have waiting lists for entry.
To contact the organization with a suggestion, call Stofko at 814-262-0732, ext. 249, or email lstofko@thelearninglamp.org.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
