JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Learning Lamp is piloting a new 28-week, research-based curriculum across all of its preschool classrooms titled Second Step.
This social-emotional learning approach is aimed at increasing positive interactions and reducing problem behaviors among the youngest learning and is funded through the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program, Somerset Single County Authority for Drug and Alcohol and money from United Way chapters in Bedford and Blair counties.
“Developing the skills to manage emotions and to interact with others in a constructive way protects against unhealthy coping mechanisms, including substance use,” Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program administrator Fred Oliveros said in a release. “We are pleased to partner with The Learning Lamp in implementing these primary prevention strategies throughout the region.”
Second Step is a resource that teachers can use to help children adapt to common routines, classrooms, expectations and ease into new interactions with peers and adults.
It also includes an at-home component so parents can practice concepts with their children.
“Children benefit from learning skills that help them cope, build positive relationships with peers and adjust to school,” Learning Lamp Preschool Program Manager Melissa Gerber said in the release. “Our teachers are seeing positive results and children enjoy the lessons.”
The curriculum can help with daily tasks, such as clean-up time.
Karen Machak, child care program manager for the agency, assisted in selecting the program throughout the two-year vetting process.
She said by teaching these lessons to children, they will “have the coping skills to deal with a new environment and new routines and a toolbox to take with them and be more successful in kindergarten and beyond.”
For more information, visit thelearninglamp.org or call Gerber at 814-262-0732 ext. 289.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.