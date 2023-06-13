ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Children from a local child care organization dug their hands into the soil to plant flowers at Berwind Wayside Festival Park in St. Michael on Tuesday.
Sixty children from The Learning Lamp planted 288 marigolds and other flowers.
The kids – ages 5 to 11 – from Richland Township and Westmont, enjoyed the field trip, which included hot dogs, fire trucks and a MedStar helicopter.
For at least seven years, The Learning Lamp kids have spruced up the park, said Lauren Stem, school age program manager for the organization.
“I’m hoping they learn to respect their community,” she said.
“Because it’s a public place, they will be able to come back in a couple of months and show their family and friends the flowers that they planted.”
Fourteen Leaning Lamp staffers escorted the children off the buses when they arrived at the park at 11 a.m. Carol Peretin, retired Cambria County 911 director, and other volunteers guided the children through the process of clearing the soil and planting the flowers at the pavilion and by the roadside.
“Four of us are Master Gardeners,” Peretin said.
The field was sponsored by the St. Michael Volunteer Fire Department.
“It gets the kids out in the fresh air, so they can run around and have fun,” fire Chief Paul Kondrod said. “The police department and the fire department will have the trucks over and the helicopter lands.”
Hot dogs, chips and drinks were sponsored by Mountain Research LLC, of Altoona. Patrick R. Replogle, manager of business development, said he always enjoys visiting with the children.
“It’s a blast,” he said. “Every year, it’s a blast.”
Six-year-old Logan said he enjoys the time outdoors.
“This is my first time I ever planted flowers,” he said. “I went over to the helicopter and planted marigolds.”
