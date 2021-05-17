Learning lamp program

 By John Rucosky
A children’s consignment sale sponsored by The Learning Lamp and EcoKids will be held Wednesday through Saturday in the lower level by the former Bon-Ton store in The Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The semi-annual sale includes high-quality, gently used apparel, boots and shoes, toys, books, furniture, baby equipment, outerwear, holiday wear and Halloween costumes.

Proceeds from the sale will help support The Learning Lamp’s free after-school programs in Coopersdale and Oakhurst, which provide students with a stable after-school environment where they receive homework help, a healthy meal and character-enrichment activities.

Information: 814-262-0732.

 

