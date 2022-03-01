ACOSTA, Pa. – A fuel spill polluting Quemahoning Creek has been stopped, Somerset County’s emergency management director said.
An expanded search in the neighborhood over the weekend enabled crews to track the leak to a malfunctioning heating system inside a Sixth Street home’s basement, EMA Director Joel Landis said.
Crews estimate 525 gallons of heating oil leaked into the creek before the source was disconnected.
Steps have been taken to ensure the leak they discovered was to blame for creek pollution, Landis said, noting new absorbent pads were placed by the outflow area after the uphill leak was addressed.
Kevin Clark, an on-scene coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency whose territory includes western Pennsylvania, said the outfall site was checked through Sunday and there were no signs it reemerged.
A residual “sheen” from the past several weeks will likely remain on the creek until stormwater flushes it away. But it’s not as bad as it might look, Landis said.
“Even when you are in a parking lot somewhere and you look on the ground, one drop of oil can do a lot,” he said. “But it will go away.”
County and Jenner Township crews, including road workers and firefighters, worked alongside the Department of Environmental Protection and Environmental Protection Agency for the past week to contain and locate the leak.
Pillow-like absorbents have now been removed as well as a temporary dam that local crews briefly used last week to prevent the reddish heating oil from traveling further downstream, Landis said.
He said a contractor hired by the EPA was able to take the used absorbent pads to an authorized landfill for disposal.
Inside the home’s basement, absorbents were also used to soak up oil that was running into a nearby floor drain between the furnace and the property’s heating oil tanks, DEP Community Relations Coordinator Lauren Fraley said.
A faulty filter was to blame, she said.
The faulty filter unit was replaced, the system was retested and the drain line from the basement was flushed and dye tested to ensure the issue was corrected and that the leak was, in fact, the creek’s pollutant course, Fraley said.
Landis said an insurance claim has been filed by the owner of the damaged heating system to enable responders to recoup losses incurred during the mitigation effort.
Landis did not have an immediate total, but said that it will include local expenses, including the purchase of the underflow dam, and federal costs, such as the fees to hire an environmental contractor to oversee pollution control efforts on the creek.
