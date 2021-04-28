Laurel View Village will hold a a basket party for the Benevolent Care Fund May 12 through 15 in the Fresh Harvest banquet room, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
More than 100 baskets are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 12-14 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15.
The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. May 15 live on Laurel View Village’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/laurelviewvillage.
Winning ticket numbers will be posted at www.laurelviewvillage.com.
Baskets can be claimed until 5 p.m. May 15, noon to 2 p.m. May 16 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17-21 at the Cambridge Place front desk.
