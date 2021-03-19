Send a gift and bring about a smile.
Laurel View Village in Davidsville recently launched its “Presents for Residents” program with the goal of filling residents’ days with a little bit of happiness.
The gifting initiative is the effort of Emily Kennell, a Laurel View Village employee and Pitt-Johnstown student, as part of her Communication Capstone project.
“I work in the dietary department at Laurel View Village and feel that these small gifts could really go a long way in brightening their day,” she said.
“Even though some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, this program can still act as a creative way of letting the residents know that someone is thinking about them.”
Some of the recommended gifts for the program include artwork, children’s craft projects, seasonal decorations, homemade cards, window ornaments, picture collages and videos.
Nicole Deneen, life enrichment team lead at Laurel View Village, said the innovative project is sure to bring excitement to the standard mail delivery routine for residents.
“The pandemic has certainly taken its toll, but it also has brought about new, out-of-the-box ways to make every engagement meaningful, right down to the envelope,” she said. “We are looking forward to introducing this as a new routine for the residents to look forward to. Major thanks to Emily for the tremendous effort and thought she put into this project to bring it to life.”
Those wanting to send gifts can mail packages to Laurel View Village, attention Presents for Residents, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville, Pa. 15928.
For more information visit, visit Laurel View Village’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/laurelviewvillage.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.