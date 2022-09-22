For the third year in a row, Laurel Highlands has taken a top spot in the USA Today’s top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards for the best destination for fall foliage.
Results of the national online voting event were announced on Friday and the region claimed the seventh slot.
“GO Laurel Highlands is extremely honored to once again be recognized as an extraordinary fall destination,” GO LH Executive Director Ann Nemanic said in a release.
“For this to happen three years in a row helps to solidify what we already know, and love – an unforgettable getaway awaits anyone traveling to our corner of Pennsylvania. Full fall days can be filled with festivals, visits to Frank Lloyd Wright homes, and historic walks on scenic and sacred ground. Toss in getting lost in a corn maze or finding the perfect pumpkin and you have the makings of a most memorable time in Pennsylvania’s beautiful Laurel Highlands.”
The Laurel Highlands is a region of the Appalachian Mountain range and was one of 20 locations selected by a panel of experts and USA Today’s 10 best editors after nearly a month of online voting.
The upper peninsula of Michigan claimed the No. 1 spot this year.
Although much of the northeast is predicted to have below-average colors this autumn, AccuWeather meteorologists expect the Laurel Highlands to have another display of brilliant hues.
“What’s going to happen in New England and Mid-Atlantic states, they’re going to see less bright red, vibrant color,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said in the release.
“For us, I think we got enough rain in the summer season. Now, we’re drying out a little bit. We should see those oranges and reds appear this year.”
Peak leaf-peeping season is expected to occur in less than a month.
“The second or third week of October we should see some pretty good colors,” Pastelok said. “And they won’t come off until Halloween or just after.”
For more information about Laurel Highlands attractions, visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/fall.
