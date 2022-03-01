LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. – Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown will host talks on “Histories and Mysteries of Language” by linguist Emily Barth, its head interpreter, on March 10 and 24 and April 7, kicking off the museum’s “Fireside Chats” series of public lectures by experts on various topics.
Each lecture will last from 2 to 4 p.m.
The March 10 lecture will cover “The History of English,” including questions of pronunciation and spelling, with discussion of what the language sounded like 1,200 years ago.
The March 24 lecture, “Language Evolution,” will include discussion of how languages change over time, what it means to say two languages are related and how we can know how dead languages were pronounced.
The April 7 lecture, “Frankenstein’s English,” will discuss where new words come from and what English would look like without Latin.
Admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/fireside-chats-histories-and-mysteries-of-language-tickets-252188571807. Each lecture is self-contained and does not require previous attendance for understanding.
The museum is located at 1386 U.S. Route 30 East, Laughlintown.
