EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Sheriff's Deputy Ross Dixon enjoyed working the front door and greeting people as they entered the courthouse.
Dixon had the chance to do that one more time as his memory was felt Thursday morning outside of the Cambria County Courthouse where many were coming to start their day when the Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride arrived at the courthouse to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021, including Dixon.
Dixon died Feb. 9, 2021, at the age of 68 after contracting COVID-19. He had worked with the sheriff’s office since 2005 and previously served as an officer with the Ebensburg Borough Police Department.
Volunteers ride motorcycles from Spokane, Washington, to accompany a traveling memorial, featuring all of the fallen service members in the previous year.
The ride began on June 1 and will take 79 days to return back to Spokane. Thursday was day 39 of the trip.
“We traveled around the nation to go and honor all of the men and women that died in the line of duty,” JC Shah, chairman of Beyond the Call of Duty, said.
“Our goal is really, really simple. It’s to let everyone know these men and women have a story that needs to be told. They have a lot of love. There’s happiness. Their families, their survivors are feeling the pain. And also the department’s feeling the pain, the loss.”
Jaime Swope, Dixon’s daughter, said she’s proud of her father and to see his memory honored.
“I’m so proud of what he did, so it’s really special that it takes all this time out of lives and all this effort and energy and really honors their memory,” she said.
Swope, of Richland, said she had not returned to the courthouse since her dad had died.
“It brings back familiar memories, like he’s always at the front door. Always smiling. Always happy,” she said.
Swope added that Dixon loved his hometown.
“He loved Ebensburg. If you were from Ebensburg, you know Ross. Like you knew who he was,” she said.
“You had a beer with him, you laughed with him. Like everybody knew him. So just even being in the town, just makes me miss him.”
