JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resolution proposed by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, that urges the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address portability concerns within its Housing Choice Voucher program passed out of the Pennsylvania Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee.
State Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, whose 32nd District includes Bedford and Somerset counties, also sponsored the legislation.
It will next be considered by the full state Senate.
The program, also known as Section 8, allows an individual to acquire a federal rental assistance voucher from any of the nation’s housing authorities and then move to anywhere in the country the person wants to live. The process is called “porting.”
It has created a situation in which residents of areas with long waiting lists, such as Philadelphia, come to Cambria County, get a voucher from the Johnstown Housing Authority and then leave soon afterward. Langerholc said, in his opinion, portability “abuse” is putting an “unnecessary strain” on “the Greater Johnstown School District, on our law enforcement, on social services with this increased transient population.”
Having the resolution pass out of committee “really continues to draw attention to the situation,” according to Langerholc, who represents the 35th District.
Langerholc held a public hearing last year concerning the impact of local Section 8 housing. He has also proposed legislation that would create Public Housing Safety Committees within the commonwealth’s housing authorities. Those boards would have the authority to deny applicants for public housing or Section 8 who were determined to “present a threat to the health and safety of the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.