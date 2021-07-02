Two bills introduced by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District, were recently signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Senate Bill 147 requires employers with certified safety committees to provide workers with information about the potential dangers of opioid use.
Having a certified safety committee enables employers to receive a 5% discount on their workers’ compensation insurance premiums under Pennsylvania law.
“Way back when I ran in 2016, that was one of my priorities – the opioid issue within our communities,” Langerholc said. “This is just one of the pieces of legislation that I’ve introduced over the years to help address, in all the different facets, opioid use.”
Senate Bill 81 will permit the state to call expert witnesses in cases involving human trafficking and domestic violence in order to help explain an alleged victim’s behavior.
“It will allow their testimony to be accepted as an expert,” said Langerholc, a former prosecutor with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. “They were allowed to testify, but not really qualify as an expert before.”
Both bills unanimously passed the General Assembly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.