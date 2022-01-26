HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Senate’s transportation committee is advancing a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland, that would give a green light to enable research institutions and many companies to test and deploy Highly Automated Vehicles.
Langerholc, the committee’s chairman, first introduced the bill on Jan. 5 in Pittsburgh – and the 12-2 vote cleared the board with several amendments.
“Today’s bipartisan vote on this historic legislation builds on the last five years of safely testing Highly Automated Vehicles in Pennsylvania,” Langerholc said.
Several fellow committee members, while advancing the bill this week, said they did so while stressing the need to evaluate and address lingering questions. That includes ones by labor groups who fear jobs could be lost – not just created – by the emerging industry as well as insurance questions that would be created in a not-too-distant era when motorists could be sharing the road with driver-less vehicles.
State Sen. Jim Breuster, D-Allegheny, who also voted to advance the bill, said he, too, is “excited” about this project.
But there’s still issues to clarify for Pennsylvanians before it can become law, he added, noting “There’s still going to be accidents. Who will pay the premiums (if a driver-less car is at fault.”
Langerholc reminded colleagues this is just “a starting point” to developing the best bill possible.
“This is a work-in-progress,” he said, adding there’s time to improve the legislation. “My door is always open to discuss the challenges and opportunities of this emerging industry. I look forward to continuing the collaboration with Commonwealth agencies, stakeholders and constituents on this roadmap for Highly Automated Vehicles.”
Langerholc said Senate Bill 965’s amendments include a study of workforce impacts and mobility improvements for people with disabilities, and a requirement that anyone testing or deploying the vehicles carry a minimum of $1 million in insurance coverage.
The bill now proceeds to the full Senate for review.
