EBENSBURG, Pa. – Traffic patterns are switching this week at U.S. Route 22’s Lake Rowena interchange to accommodate continuing road work along the corridor, PennDOT announced.
A Mount Pleasant contractor is overseeing the multi-year project, which includes drainage work, concrete patching and asphalt overlay at the Lake Rowena, Munster and Gallitzin interchanges.
At routes 2014 and 1036 in Ebensburg, traffic will now switch to newly constructed lanes, PennDOT wrote in a release to media.
Work for the 2022 construction season will wrap at the end of November, while all work on this $6.5 million project is expected to be completed by July 2023.
