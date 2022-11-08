SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County Children and Youth caseworkers will receive salary boosts of nearly $4,300 through an Unfair Labor Practice settlement with the county.
Future hires see their starting salaries at $34,000 – a $4,200-per-year jump to enter a field that has struggled to recruit and retain employees locally and nationwide.
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees filed the Unfair Labor Practice complaint after the county commissioners voted to hire two people as independent contractors over the summer to handle some of the bargaining unit's regular work.
Details of the settlement show the dispute was resolved through a broad, mid-contract negotiation that resulted in pay hikes for both current and future caseworkers.
"The county denies it committed any unfair labor practice," said Allegheny County Labor Attorney Stephanie Fera, who represented the government entity in the legal dispute. The county maintains that the contractors were hired to lessen the burden on overburdened staff.
She said the matter was resolved without the need for a Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board hearing and through terms that were viewed as a "win" for both sides.
The new settlement enables the county to hire outside contractors, when needed, to perform bargaining unit work.
But the new agreement also outlines when that can occur now – and who is eligible. Contract work cannot replace union jobs, reduce union workers' hours or involve former county employees who previously quit, resigned or were terminated over the past two years, the agreement shows.
One employee, Somerset County caseworker Kimberly Mahoney, said the settlement adjustment was "a long time coming" and that members hope it will make a difference in enabling Somerset to attract desperately needed caseworkers.
But members also have mixed emotions, because fellow CYS workers who aren't in the union – whether that would be secretaries, supervisors or administrators – aren't seeing the same salary adjustments, she said in a telephone interview after the meeting.
"We can't do our job without our entire team here," said Mahoney, a Johnstown area resident who has been working in the department for more than five years.
"We have supervisors right now who have been picking up cases to ease the caseload for us," she said.
Union or not, "we're all under-staffed and working extra hard right now," she said.
The deal was signed by AFSCME District 13 Representative Margaret Pastirko, who did not respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.
'Too many' vacancies
County Treasurer Anthony DeLuca, who was not involved in the labor dispute, also spoke out about the issue during the a salary board meeting.
He said the pay adjustments are warranted – but he believes the commissioners went about awarding them in the wrong way. There would have been no need for a labor dispute if the county didn't go "behind (caseworkers') backs" to add outside staff, he said.
The Somerset commissioners disagreed with that claim after the meeting, saying using contractors is nothing new, including within CYS, and that the ones AFSCME union representatives disputed were approved during public meetings.
"The union just decided to take issue (this time)," Fera said.
One issue that has not been in dispute is the continued struggle counties across the state have encountered trying to keep caseworkers and replace retirees in recent years.
In Somerset County, the commissioners raised salaries in 2020, stepped up marketing efforts and added a tuition reimbursement incentive for graduates with debt.
Among 28 caseworker positions, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, Somerset CYS currently has 12 full-time and two part-time vacancies – "too many."
Earlier this year, the shortfall was even worse, she said.
In their jobs, caseworkers deal with heart-wrenching stories of abuse and neglect involving children. When employees leave and cases pile up, the stress does, too, CYS officials and county commissioners have said.
Tokar-Ickes said the commissioners also hope that by increasing starting salaries for new hires as well as existing staff, the county will be able to bolster the department's staff.
The board said the county was already competitive with fellow sixth-class counties – and neighboring ones.
Competitive wages
By comparison, the starting salary for first-time caseworkers in Cambria County– mid-way through a five-year union contract – is less than $30,000.
For months this year, caseworkers have been ongoing attendees at Cambria County commissioners' meetings, seeking higher pay.
No CYS officials attended Somerset's meeting Tuesday.
Somerset's settlement agreement shows the $4,282 wage increases to the 16 caseworker positions combined will add up to $68,512 a year in payroll.
But 80% of the salaries for the state-mandated CYS department are reimbursed by Pennsylvania, meaning the county ends up covering 20% – or $13,702 – of that total.
DeLuca, a salary board member, has argued for higher county wages since taking office.
He said the CYS caseworker pay adjustments should be followed by votes in the near future to bolster the rest of the 400 or so county employees' earnings.
Somerset's commissioners said a number of union negotiations are expected to take place in 2023.
Resident speaks out
The disagreement on county pay between the Somerset commissioners and DeLuca is just one of several disputes between the sides – the most recent of which involves local investments.
A Somerset County businessman attended Tuesday's meeting, calling that dispute, which now must also be resolved in county court – "high school childishness."
George Critchfield of Friedens reminded the commissioners they are elected to represent county residents in a professional manner – and make sound decisions for taxpayers.
He also urged the commissioners to use "simple math" – and invest county money in ways that will generate the highest return.
The commissioners board and DeLuca have been at odds over the former's decision to invest in a 60-day investment CD with Somerset Trust, which would generate a fraction of a percent less interest over that span – approximately $657 less – than a Pittsburgh-based bank with a local branch was offering.
DeLuca also argued that the county is limiting his authority as treasurer is such matters, which county commissioners maintain is not accurate.
Saluting veterans
County officials have scheduled a 11 a.m. observance Friday in Courtroom 1 to mark Veterans Day.
This year's speakers will include a Somerset native, Navy veteran Mark Weimer, who served from 1982 through 1989.
Master of Ceremonies Jerry Lyons will introduce patriotic readings, while A touch of Brass and Somerset High School's Choral Ensemble will perform.
"This annual event provides the opportunity for the County of Somerset to properly honor all who have stepped forward to defend our county and the ideals of freedom," Veterans Services Director Ronald Mash said.
Thee event is free and open to the public.
