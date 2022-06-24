JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jackie Kulback was re-elected by acclamation as the Cambria County Republican Committee’s chairwoman during a reorganization meeting on Tuesday.
First Vice Chair Steve Dillon, Second Vice Chair John Pudliner and Secretary/Treasurer Alice Bragdon were appointed to continue to serve in their current positions.
The committee welcomed 20 new members who were elected by their precincts to serve on the committee, Pudliner said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.