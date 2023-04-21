MEYERSDALE, Pa. – A Meyersdale woman was jailed Friday, accused of stabbing a man in the chest with a kitchen knife, which sent him to the emergency room, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Alisha Marie Shuck, 27, of the 200 block of Keystone Street, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, defiant trespass and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Shuck allegedly entered an apartment on Main Street uninvited at 9 p.m. Thursday, then argued with the man inside.
During the argument, Shuck allegedly stabbed the man in the chest with a small kitchen knife and threw a pot of boiling water that he was using to cook at him, the affidavit said.
The victim was taken to UPMC Somerset with a one-inch puncture wound.
Shuck was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bond.
