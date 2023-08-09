ACOSTA, Pa. – A Somerset County woman was jailed on Wednesday, accused of stabbing a man with a knife during a domestic dispute and then hiding in the basement when police arrived, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Taniya Brooks Mason, 46, of Acosta, with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Fourth Street on Wednesday for a reported stabbing.
Brooks Mason allegedly pulled out a large kitchen knife during a dispute and stabbed a man in the left arm as he tried to defend himself.
When troopers arrived, they found the man had barricaded himself in a bedroom. The man said he locked himself in the bedroom before calling 911.
Troopers searched the house and reportedly found blood spatter on the wall and the door leading to the basement.
They allegedly found Brooks Mason hiding in a corner of the basement. Troopers also found blood on the floor and a large eight-inch chef’s-style knife with fresh blood on it, the affidavit said.
Brooks Mason was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and jailed after failing to post $10,000.
