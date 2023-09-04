EBENSBURG – Proud livestock owners showed dairy cattle, lambs, goats, equine and more on Monday at the 131st annual American Legion County Fair near Ebensburg.
The fair ends Saturday.
Inside one of the animal barns, 4-H club members showed ribbon-winning rabbits.
Nick Clark, 18, of Cresson, and Savannah Woods, 15, of Belsano, are members of the Blacklick Valley 4-H Club.
Clark showed a year-old Californian rabbit. The four-pound rabbit that has no name won a fourth-place ribbon.
Clark's grandfather was Roger "Mr. Rogers" Clark, an early organizer of the Blacklick Valley Livestock/Rabbit Community 4-H Club.
Showing rabbits means much to the college student.
"It's just something that my family has done for many years, raising rabbits," he said. "We just want to keep the tradition going."
Clark gave his caged rabbit a squirt on the ears from a water bottle.
"Rabbits don't sweat," he said. "You have to make sure their ears stay cool. That's the only way they can cool their body."
A frozen water bottle inside the cage works like an air conditioner helping to keep the animal cool.
The appearance of the rabbit is important to competition judges.
One rabbit in the weekend competition was disqualified for having buck teeth, Clark said.
"Rabbits' teeth don't ever stop growing," Clark said. "Its one tooth came out of its mouth, and it was automatically disqualified."
Rabbits live four or five years.
Clark said he once owned a hardy rabbit that lived for 10 years in spite of losing one ear to frostbite and being terrorized by a weasel that had snuck into the barn.
Clark is studying to be a game warden at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
He has a message for would-be rabbit owners.
"They are really loving and easy to take care of," he said, "as long as they have food, water and attention."
Woods said she decided as a child to care for animals.
"Coming here when I was a kid, I remember walking around the barns and wanting to show animals," she said. "I decided to start small."
Woods' two entries, 6-month-old Butterscotch and 2-year-old Baxter, are Rex rabbits with velvet-like fur.
Butterscotch placed third, and Baxter, competing in a large group, placed ninth.
"The were a lot more bucks this year than does," she said.
Woods, a 10th-grader, said she enjoys her family of rabbits.
"You can hold them, and you're able to form a better bond with them," she said.
Deb Rose has been helping her mother Diana Clark manage the rabbit barn since 1997.
This year posed a particular challenge keeping about 100 rabbits safe.
"This year, with the heat, we have to make sure the rabbits stay cool with frozen water bottles," Rose said.
Vale Wood Farms, in Loretto, donated a freezer for the water bottles.
"Rabbits can handle the cold better than the heat," Rose said.
