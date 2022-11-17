Just as the cold and snow have arrived, the Greater Johnstown–Somerset Central Labor Council will be handing out free winter coats on Saturday as part of its Keeping Kids Kozy project.
The giveaways will take place at five locations:
• Johnstown’s Central Park – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Solomon Homes, 1201 Solomon St., Johnstown – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Coopersdale Homes, 255 Cooper Ave., Johnstown – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Oakhurst Homes, 599 Brush Ave., Johnstown – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Stadium Terrace, 280 Stadium Terrace, Windber – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The council asks, if possible, for the child to be present to receive the coat.
“Nothing is asked,” John Swanson, vice president of the council, said. “Show up with your kid. Try the coat on. Leave. We don’t ask for an address. Nothing. It’s as easy as that. I really want to push that. You don’t got to be poor. If your kids need a coat, come down and get a coat. We will have some hats and gloves, too.”
This is the second year for the council’s coat giveaway.
“We want to reach out to the community, let them know that we are here,” Swanson said. “All these local unions, we put our minds together. We come up with ideas about how we can give back to the community.”
