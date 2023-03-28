NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Three men were jailed Monday after a drug-sniffing dog found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop where the driver admitted to using Fentynal before driving, authorities allege.
State police in Ebensburg arrested Adam M. Grove, 37, of Ebensburg, and Frank Allen Yannitelli, 41, and Mitchell Allen Snyder, 33, both of Patton.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers said that Grove was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Nixon Avenue at Madera Avenue in Northern Cambria Borough, with an expired registration.
The vehicle then pulled into a Dollar General parking lot, where troopers alleged Grove was driving under the influence and Yannitelli was wanted in Clearfield County for failing to appear in court.
Grove gave troopers and Northern Cambria police consent to search the vehicle. A police K-9 alerted to drugs under the front passenger seat.
Troopers seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, pink and blue pills, a white powder, 13 stamped bags labeled "SONIC" and Naloxone.
Grove admitted to using opioids and Fentynal before driving.
Grove was charged with drug possession, DUI and driving without insurance and with an expired registration.
Yannitelli and Snyder face felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
The trio was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after each failed to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
