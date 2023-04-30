JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – JWF Industries has been recognized as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher’s 2022 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey.
“JWF Industries was recognized as a U.S. Best in-Class Employer because of how they approach organizational priorities with a long-term outlook; provide high-quality, high-
value benefits; and build and solidify a strong organizational culture through their communications,” William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher’s Benefits and HR consulting division said in a statement.
Gallagher is a U.S. insurance brokerage, risk management, and human resources and benefits consulting company with international reach. Its analysis identifies U.S. organizations that excel in optimizing employee and organizational well-being.
