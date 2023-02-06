JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Police arrested a juvenile allegedly connected to the threat made at Westmont Hilltop High School on Jan. 30, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said Monday.
The individual was taken into custody early Monday morning and faces multiple felony charges.
"At this time, law enforcement believes this individual was acting alone and the threat has been abated," Neugebauer said in a release.
Due to the age of the suspect, additional details are unable to be shared and charges in adult court cannot be sought.
Westmont Hilltop staff found the threatening note on an exterior door the morning of Jan. 30 and immediately called police.
Upon reviewing video footage it was determined the individual in question, who police described as having glasses, dark hair and a slender build, placed the note just before 2 a.m. that morning.
Although Westmont officials and authorities stressed that the threat was non-specific it was still deemed credible and students and staff at the high school were dismissed early on Jan. 30.
Classes for the entire district were canceled on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to the ongoing investigation but resumed on Feb. 2 with an increased police presence that day, the next and on Monday.
"We are thankful for our local police departments: Upper Yoder Police Department and West Hills Regional Police Department, for their efforts in bringing this matter to a conclusion," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said on Monday.
He also noted that because the suspect is a juvenile he cannot release any more details about the incident or how the individual was apprehended.
"The resolution of the situation does not change our vigilance and commitment to school safety," Mitchell said. "The safety of our students and security of your schools remains a top priority. We continue to follow our protocols, best practices and guidelines in collaboration with local law enforcement."
The superintendent asked that students, employees and community members do the same while remaining attentive and reporting anything worrisome or concerning to the Safe2Say tipline.
Neugebauer commended Westmont's response to the threat stating the students and staff were "ready to respond appropriately to this matter."
"The district cooperated fully with law enforcement and sought input from law enforcement," the district attorney said. "The community came together to provide tips and assist law enforcement. Our neighborhoods are stronger and safer when we all work together. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and if you see something, say something."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.