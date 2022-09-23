EBENSBURG, Pa. – A jury has been seated to hear the case of a man accused of killing a Johnstown woman after, according to police, she attempted to make a purchase from him through Facebook Marketplace in Geistown Borough last April.
A jury of 12 jurors and 3 alternates were seated Friday to hear the case of Joshua Michael Gorgone, 27.
Selection in the case began Thursday with just under 100 jurors being called and 10 jurors being seated Thursday and 2 jurors and three alternates being selected Friday.
Testimony in the case will begin Monday in the courtroom of Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Gorgone faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and abuse of a corpse connected with the April 5, 2021, killing of 54-year-old Denise Williams inside his Old Scalp Avenue apartment.
Williams, of Hornerstown, was found dead of stab wounds in Gorgone’s apartment on the day after she was reported missing when her family was unable to contact her after she left Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on April 5, 2021, where she worked as a nursing assistant.
Williams went to Gorgone’s apartment to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him for her boyfriend, according to police.
Williams’ cell phone was tracked by police to a lot on Sheridan Street and her Chevrolet Trax vehicle was located in the 100 block of Hoyt Street in Richland Township with the help of OnStar.
It is believed by investigators that Gorgone drove Williams’ vehicle after the murder. Police arrested Gorgone on April 6, 2021, at Richland Town Center.
Public defenders Kevin Sanders and Michael Sylvester are representing Gorgone. Joseph Green and Jessica Audurant will be presenting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
