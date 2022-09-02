EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County surgeon was found guilty of negligence by a jury after they determined that his actions caused the death of patient in 2018.
Paul Meade, was found to have provided below the standard level of care by a Cambria County jury on Wednesday in a civil suit brought forth by the estate of Terry McClemons.
McClemons, 67, of Sidman, died on July 20, 2018, during a procedure being performed by Meade.
McClemons’ estate was awarded $345,300 as a result of the verdict.
According to the civil complaint, Meade began the procedure and continued after McClemons suffered a significant amount of bleeding and a drop in blood pressure. Meade allowed another doctor to continue with a portion of the case and following, Meade continued his procedure. Once more bleeding continued, a consult from vascular surgery was requested.
A 2-centimeter arterial tear was then discovered and repaired.
During the procedure, McClemons received transfusions of 11 units of blood, 3 units of platelets, 6 units of fresh frozen plasma and 1 unit of cryoprecipitate.
He was later found to be pulseless.
McClemons died of an intraoperative hemorrhage, according to an autopsy.
At the time of McClemon’s death, Meade had worked at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for more than a year. He is no longer listed as a physician with the hospital and any parties affiliated with the hospital of Conemaugh Physician Group were dropped from the lawsuit in August, according to the Cambria County Prothonotary's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.