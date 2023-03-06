The Juniata College mock trial team “Legal Eagles” will face off against the nation's top teams this month during the American Mock Trial Association’s Opening Round National Championships.
The college’s “A” and “B” teams both earned spots in the playoffs on March 18 and 19, hosted by Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati at the latter's campus. The national championships will then be held in Memphis, Tennessee, from April 14 through April 16.
This year marks the fifth for mock trial teams at Juniata, which are coached by attorney David Andrews.
