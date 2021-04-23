The mission is bringing the community together for reflection, fellowship, friendship and unity.
The Johnstown Branch of the NAACP will sponsor an eight-day celebration in recognition of Juneteenth, with events held June 12-19 in downtown Johnstown.
This year's theme is "Get Right Ready."
Juneteenth, also known as Independence Day or Freedom Day, is a holiday that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas in June 1865, and more generally the emancipation of African American slaves throughout the Confederate South.
"The reason it's 'Juneteenth' and not a specific day is because when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, communication was not what it is today, so it took months and even more than a year in certain areas of the country to get the message that it was the end of slavery," said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, an event organizer.
He said the Johnstown's Juneteenth celebration is one of the biggest in the state.
"We take pride that ours isn't just one day," Wilson said. "We hope the events will be well attend and it's giving the city of Johnstown another great event to celebrate.
"We're also hoping it helps educate the area on African American culture, food and music."
Festivities will kicks off June 12 with a concert, sponsored in part by Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 1 p.m.
Entertainment will include Smooth Sound Band from Johnstown; House of Soul from Pittsburgh; The Problem from Philadelphia; Sisters With Soul from Cleveland; Michael Jackson entertainer Aaron Jefferson; and neo soul and rap with Mercedes Barnette.
There also will be food and merchandise vendors available throughout the event.
Proceeds will benefit Flood City Youth Fitness Academy.
"This helps get the education out about what Juneteenth is in America, it provides diverse entertainment to the area by having blues and rhythm and blues groups and it's a family fun event for the city where people of all ages and all walks of life can come in and see a great event that Johnstown offers," Wilson said.
The concert will wrap up at 10 p.m.
Tickets prices are being finalized and can be purchased by calling 814-539-0164, 814-322-7709, 814-243-3350 or online at www.eventbrite.com.
Activities held June 13-19 will be in Central Park.
On June 13, a church service will be held at 3 p.m. Plans are being finalized on the pastor who will lead the service.
A historical round table will be held June 14 and feature local historians who will share their story related around Black history, the NAACP and the Underground Railroad. A time has not yet been set.
Beginning at noon June 15, a basket party to benefit the African American Heritage Society will be held. Tickets will be drawn at 5:30 p.m. In addition, a health fair will be presented throughout the day.
On June 16, a youth and family day will be held beginning at noon. There will be crafts, an anti-smoking puppet show, poetry readings and a poetry contest for middle and high school students. and There also will be a showing of the movie "Soul" at dusk with complimentary popcorn and drinks.
Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies will hold a unity day starting at noon June 17 and it'll feature arts and crafts for youth.
A women's day will be held June 18. Activities are being finalized.
Hero's day will be held June 19 and throughout the park will be pictures and bios of Black heroes in history. There also be a basket raffle to benefit the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund.
Additional activities will be announced at a later date.
Each day will offer music, food and merchandise vendors and information booths.
All events are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JtownNAACP.
