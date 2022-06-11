Music celebration kicks on Juneteenth events

Dancers from the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy perform in Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown on Saturday, June 11, 2022 as a part of a Juneteenth Musical Celebration.

 By Katie Smolen
To celebrate Juneteenth, numerous actives have been planned in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.

Events include:

Sunday

• Johnstown Community Gospel Choir, 4 p.m.

• Spirit Filled Music Ministries, 5 to 6 p.m.

• Music by Ian Jeffreys, 6 to 8 p.m.

Monday

• Dragonfly Balloons kids’ activities, featuring balloon artists, stilt-walkers, hula-hoop dancing, and other interactive activities, 1 to 3 p.m.

• End Racism Forum, hosted by NAACP and church leaders, 2 to 4 p.m.

• Motown-style music by Palovations, 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday

• Health fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• African American Heritage Society basket party, 12 to 7 p.m.

• Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday

• UPJ CommuniTeams Activities, 12 to 4 p.m.

• Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, Michael Jackson impersonator, 2 to 3 p.m.

• “Safety Rock” Puppet Show by St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

• The Egress, funk, jazz, neo-soul and R&B, 6 to 8 p.m.

• “Encanto” movie screening with free popcorn, drinks and hot dogs, 9 to 11 p.m.

Thursday

• Health fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra with Maestro James Blachly, 12 to 1 p.m.

• UPJ CommuniTeams Activities, 12 to 4 p.m.

• Rachel Allen and Norman Ed, 12 to 4 p.m.

• “Yoko” the talking cockatoo, 2 to 3 p.m.

• Author Paul Ricci, 3 to 4 p.m.

• Bollywood dancing, 4 to 5 p.m.

• Kulani dance group, 5 to 6 p.m.

• Ibeji Drum Ensemble, of Pittsburgh, 6  to 7 p.m.

Friday

• Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Roundtable discussion of the history of Black people in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.

• Smooth Sound Band, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Saturday

• Juneteenth parade, 12 to 1 p.m.

• Matt Hill and friends, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

• Heroes’ Alley – A Salute to African-American Veterans in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.

• NASAA Percussionist, blend of North and South American drumming, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Music by Atayay El Unico, 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday

• Minister Dr. Toni White with Christ Centered Community Choir, 2 to 3 p.m.

• MSB Designs and Dreams Youth Fashion Show, 4 to 5 p.m.

• Music by Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, 6 to 8 p.m.

