To celebrate Juneteenth, numerous actives have been planned in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Events include:
Sunday
• Johnstown Community Gospel Choir, 4 p.m.
• Spirit Filled Music Ministries, 5 to 6 p.m.
• Music by Ian Jeffreys, 6 to 8 p.m.
Monday
• Dragonfly Balloons kids’ activities, featuring balloon artists, stilt-walkers, hula-hoop dancing, and other interactive activities, 1 to 3 p.m.
• End Racism Forum, hosted by NAACP and church leaders, 2 to 4 p.m.
• Motown-style music by Palovations, 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday
• Health fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• African American Heritage Society basket party, 12 to 7 p.m.
• Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday
• UPJ CommuniTeams Activities, 12 to 4 p.m.
• Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, Michael Jackson impersonator, 2 to 3 p.m.
• “Safety Rock” Puppet Show by St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
• The Egress, funk, jazz, neo-soul and R&B, 6 to 8 p.m.
• “Encanto” movie screening with free popcorn, drinks and hot dogs, 9 to 11 p.m.
Thursday
• Health fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra with Maestro James Blachly, 12 to 1 p.m.
• UPJ CommuniTeams Activities, 12 to 4 p.m.
• Rachel Allen and Norman Ed, 12 to 4 p.m.
• “Yoko” the talking cockatoo, 2 to 3 p.m.
• Author Paul Ricci, 3 to 4 p.m.
• Bollywood dancing, 4 to 5 p.m.
• Kulani dance group, 5 to 6 p.m.
• Ibeji Drum Ensemble, of Pittsburgh, 6 to 7 p.m.
Friday
• Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Roundtable discussion of the history of Black people in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.
• Smooth Sound Band, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Saturday
• Juneteenth parade, 12 to 1 p.m.
• Matt Hill and friends, 1:30 to 2 p.m.
• Heroes’ Alley – A Salute to African-American Veterans in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.
• NASAA Percussionist, blend of North and South American drumming, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Music by Atayay El Unico, 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunday
• Minister Dr. Toni White with Christ Centered Community Choir, 2 to 3 p.m.
• MSB Designs and Dreams Youth Fashion Show, 4 to 5 p.m.
• Music by Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, 6 to 8 p.m.
