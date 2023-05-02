VINCO, Pa. – A district judge dismissed an assault charge filed against a Johnstown school bus driver, accused of shoving a special needs child, following a preliminary hearing on Monday, authorities said.
City police charged Christopher Ilg, 73, of Johnstown, with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
The assault charge was dismissed following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
Ilg was found guilty on the harassment charge. He will pay a $300 fine and $168.25 in court costs, according to Judge Zanghi's office staff.
Assistant District Attorney Eric Hochfeld said on Tuesday the judge found no evidence to support the simple assault charge "which requires bodily injury."
Ilg had been accused of pushing the 6-year-old special needs student while a Greater Johnstown guidance counselor was escorting him to his seat on a bus parked outside Johnstown Elementary School. Ilg allegedly refused to allow the student onto the bus because he "got the other kids worked up" and doesn't follow the rules.
"Mr. Ilg continues to indicate that he did not in anyway touch the child," Ilg's attorney Patrick Svonavec, of Somerset, said Tuesday.
According to Ilg, the child was brought to the bus in an agitated state by the school representatives, Svonavec said.
It creates a situation where the one bus monitor and the bus driver cannot handle a dozen disabled children in an agitated state, he said.
Ilg's employer, McIlwain Bus Lines, suspended the driver pending the outcome of the investigation. A company spokesman could not be reached Tuesday.
