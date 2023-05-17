BEDFORD, Pa. – A Wisconsin man pleaded no contest in Bedford County court Wednesday to a charge of reckless endangerment in connection with a 2020 shooting that happened during a Black Lives Matter march, authorities said.
President Judge Travis W. Livengood sentenced Orsino Von Thurman, 39, of Milwaukee, to 18 months of probation.
A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is an acknowledgement that the prosecution has enough evidence to prove that the person committed the crime.
Wednesday’s proceeding closes the case involving gunfire between Thurman and Terry Myers, 51, of Schellsburg.
“It finally brings closure to this chapter in Bedford County,” District Attorney Dwight Diehl said.
The remaining charges against Thurman were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Gunfire erupted Aug. 24, 2020, when Thurman was riding in a caravan of 11 vehicles with about 30 BLM activists, including children, making the 800-mile trek from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., to mark the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Thurman exchanged gunfire with Myers, who accused the group of trespassing when they stopped on the Myers’ property.
State police in Bedford said Thurman fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his 72-year-old father, Elmer Myers.
Court documents and courtroom testimony indicated that Terry Myers grabbed a shotgun and his chewing tobacco and, at 10:30 p.m., walked to his father’s house and repair garage on a rural section of U.S. Route 30 after he heard that there were “protesters” outside.
Thurman fired a pistol at the Myerses after Terry Myers fired two “warning” shots from a 12-gauge shotgun. Myers then fired a third time, hitting Thurman with birdshot in the face and body.
Thurman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and later released. Troopers said blood at the scene and on the 9mm handgun found on the road matched Thurman’s DNA.
Fellow activists said that Thurman was providing security as they traveled to Washington. Court records show that Thurman is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.
Myers faced charges including recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. Those charges were dropped in exchange for his cooperation in the Thurman case.
Terry Myers’ Somerset attorney Matthew Zatko said his client was defending himself when he shot Thurman.
“At the end of the day, Terry had to live with the fact that he was charged with a very serious crime,” Zatko said.
Thurman’s attorney Turahn Jenkins, of Pittsburgh, said “We’re glad his case is behind us. We finally have closure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.