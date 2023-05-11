JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All testimony and exhibits have been presented in the preliminary injunction hearing involving an activist investor, Driver Opportunity Partners, seeking to postpone AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s annual meeting so that its nominees can be considered by shareholders for election to the company’s board of directors.
U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie L. Haines of the Western District of Pennsylvania said she would render a decision in short course, recognizing AmeriServ’s annual meeting is scheduled for May 26.
AmeriServ is a $1.4 billion-asset community bank headquartered on Johnstown’s Main Street, but serving 25,000 customers throughout Western Pennsylvania. It also has a nationwide reach for commercial lending.
Aside from its customers, AmeriServ’s shareholders are another type of constituents it serves.
Shareholders are the only category of the company’s constituents affected by the proxy fight with Driver, Ameri-Serv officials have said.
AmeriServ is a publicly traded company with a few thousand shareholders voting by proxy each year for new board members elected at the annual meeting. This year, there are three open seats on the nine-member board.
Incumbents Allan R. Dennison and Sara A. Sargent have aged out of eligibility to run for re-election. Daniel A. Onorato is backed by the AmeriServ company for another term. The company’s nominees for the other two seats are Richard W. Bloomingdale and David J. Hickton.
However, since last November, activist investor J. Abbot Cooper, through his company, Driver Opportunity Partners, has purchased 8.6% of AmeriServ’s shares and has asserted his right as a shareholder to nominate a dissident slate of candidates, including himself, to be considered by shareholders to serve on the board.
AmeriServ’s advanced notice bylaw requires lengthy biographical information about all of Driver’s candidates to be eligible for board nomination. AmeriServ has rejected Driver’s nominations, based on deficiencies in the group’s nomination notice.
Injunctive relief requested by the Driver group would delay the election until the court rules on the validity of AmeriServ’s mid-March rejection of Driver’s nomination notice pertaining to its three candidates – Cooper, Julius “Izzy” Rudolf and Brandon L. Simmons.
Incidentally, if a delay pushed the meeting beyond May 26, the Driver group wouldn’t necessarily have to wait for the court to decide the validity of their prior nomination notice, but could file new notices: Under AmeriServ’s bylaws for shareholder nominees, the window for throwing one’s hat into the ring for election to the board of directors reopens if a meeting is not held by May 26.
Cooper has said he wants a fair election.
“I want the opportunity to make the case for change to shareholders,” he said on the stand Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Inc. and bank, and Dennison, company chairman, took the witness stand.
Stopko said he and the incumbent board of directors believe they have a fiduciary responsibility to hold the company’s annual meeting on May 26, even if the court subsequently declares Driver’s nomination notices to be acceptable. In that case, Stopko said, AmeriServ would hold another meeting and solicit votes again from its approximate 3,000 shareholders.
Cooper is president of Driver Management LLC, which invests exclusively in banks.
Cooper has maintained that AmeriServ’s board and Stopko are unwilling to have a dialogue with him about how the company should be run. Stopko and Dennison testified that it was Cooper who has been unwilling to have a discussion. Both sides accused the other as having self-interested motives in letters and phone conversations prior to the proxy fight now unfolding.
“I interpreted his (Cooper’s) communications as ‘the board and management need to go,’” Dennison said.
While Cooper has said AmeriServ is underperforming under the current board composition and management, Stopko disagreed.
At each of the annual meetings over the past seven years where new board members have been chosen by the company and elected by shareholders, Stopko testified, 86% of shareholders voted. And on decisions for executive compensation – another area Cooper has targeted as questionable – shareholder vote averaged a 90% approval rate.
“Those percentages indicate shareholders are satisfied with the company’s performance and strategy,” Stopko said.
AmeriServ has retained lawyers and public relations firms specializing in defending companies against activist investors, Dennison testified under cross-examination on Wednesday.
He said AmeriServ has spent about $1 million so far in defending against Driver.
Driver’s attorneys argued that if the company’s slate of candidates are elected May 26, and the courts later disagree with AmeriServ’s rejection of Driver’s nominations, then any board actions that include the three board members elected May 26 could be viewed as illegitimate.
David W. Schwartz, a corporate lawyer with 45 years of experience and who drafted Ameri-Serv’s bylaws and similar bylaws for about 20 other institutions, was called as a witness to elaborate on bylaw issues.
Under direct examination from AmeriServ’s attorneys, Schwartz confirmed that quorum of five members from the nine-member board can carry out business decisions without the other members. It appeared that line of questioning was intended to suggest newly elected members on May 26 may sit on the sidelines until the courts decide whether a new election is needed to include Driver’s nominees.
Cooper testified in the first day of the trial on Tuesday that he coordinated the Driver group’s nominees by researching people whom he thought shareholders would view as valuable to the company.
One of the Driver nominees, Rudolf, testified as a witness on Wednesday.
On the stand, Rudolf said he was first considered by AmeriServ’s incumbent board of directors before ever getting a call from Cooper to seek a seat on the board with himself and Simmons.
“I was approached (by AmeriServ directors) a year ago about serving on the board,” he said.
“They said they wanted young energy. I was interested then, and I still am now.”
The interest that AmeriServ’s incumbent directors had in Rudolf faded for a reason he said he wasn’t sure of, but Cooper later contacted him about running for the board via a shareholder campaign.
Rudolf is CEO of McKnight Realty Partners, a commercial real estate investment and development company based in Pittsburgh since 1959. It’s his family’s business. His father, William Rudolf, was previously CEO.
His brother-in-law has several mortgages with AmeriServ for rental properties in the Pittsburgh area adding up to about $8 million, and his father has two lines of credit totaling $5 million from AmeriServ.
Driver’s failure to disclose those financial details of Rudolf’s family members in Rudolf’s portion of the group’s nomination notice was among the reasons for the company’s rejection of Driver’s nominees.
