JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two local teens charged in an alleged school shooting plot at Westmont Hilltop returned to prison Wednesday after a Cambria County District Judge denied motions by their attorneys to lower their bonds.
The ruling was made after Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer was granted a continuance to allow investigators to vet "new evidence" he said was discovered during the hours leading up to the hearing.
"Investigations don't end when charges are filed," he said, adding that authorities have a duty to continue working to ensure they have a strong, accurate case.
He did not elaborate on the evidence but said no additional charges were being filed at this point.
Preston Hinebaugh's attorney, Matt Zatko, pressed for the state to present its preliminary-level case Wednesday in court, arguing that the teens have had to sit in prison despite "no evidence" that a shooting was plotted.
"My client is 16 years old," Zatko said. "He was a student at Somerset in 2018 when these (alleged threats) were made. And he's had zero opportunity since December 10 to defend himself from these charges.'
An attorney for Logan Pringle, 17, also objected to Neugebauer's request for a preliminary hearing continuance – but was unsuccessful.
District Judge Susan Gindlesperger is rescheduling the case for January at the Central Park Complex in Johnstown to provide more space for the defendants' families, witnesses and media to attend.
Both teens are accused of terrorism-related charges and trespassing, accused of canvassing school hallways hallways security to plan an attack on the school.
Pringle was banned from being on the campus, police have said.
Pringle and Hinebaugh remain jailed on $250,000 and $400,000 percentage bond, respectively – meaning they would have to post $25,000 and $40,000 for their release. Zatko said those levels are steep and a "punishment" despite the case not yet being settled.
The court agreed to a list of conditions both teens would have to follow if they do post bond.
That would include mandatory house arrest in a home that has no access to weapons. The teens would also be prohibited from contacting witnesses, Westmont students or staff – or each other, prosecutors said.
